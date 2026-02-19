25,000 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Acquired by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,000. Spotify Technology comprises 1.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $477.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.42.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

