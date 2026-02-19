20,827 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Acquired by Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

