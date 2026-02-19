17,330 Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $36,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $157.40 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.60.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,850. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,571,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,593.52. This represents a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,250. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.72.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

