12,743 Shares in Lamb Weston $LW Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $119,413,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $84,379,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,279,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,304,000 after purchasing an additional 212,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.9% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,056,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps purchased 50,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,595,000. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

