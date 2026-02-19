11,886 Shares in Air Lease Corporation $AL Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Air Lease comprises 1.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 198.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $34,957,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,473,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $9,977,218.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,482,002.23. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,905.70. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,418 shares of company stock worth $42,338,462. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL opened at $64.78 on Thursday. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.74. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $679.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.