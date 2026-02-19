115,553 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 115,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,163,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,118,000 after purchasing an additional 771,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 734,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 884,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 520,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 164,741 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $16.44.

Insider Activity

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 511.90%.Ocular Therapeutix’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, COO Donald Notman sold 11,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $103,471.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 366,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,858.24. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 124,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,128,933.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,033,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,419,025.12. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 166,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,430 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Trending Headlines about Ocular Therapeutix

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocular Therapeutix this week:

Positive Sentiment: SOL‑1 (AXPAXLI) showed statistical superiority on the trial’s primary vision endpoint versus Regeneron’s Eylea in the Phase 3 SOL‑1 study, validating Ocular’s pathway toward an FDA submission and potential commercial opportunity in wet AMD. Ocular Therapeutix’s eye drug superior to Regeneron’s Eylea in late-stage trial

SOL‑1 (AXPAXLI) showed statistical superiority on the trial’s primary vision endpoint versus Regeneron’s Eylea in the Phase 3 SOL‑1 study, validating Ocular’s pathway toward an FDA submission and potential commercial opportunity in wet AMD. Positive Sentiment: An analyst reaffirmation and bullish price target — Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” with a $21 target — gives investors a sizable upside thesis should regulatory and commercial questions be resolved. Benzinga

An analyst reaffirmation and bullish price target — Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” with a $21 target — gives investors a sizable upside thesis should regulatory and commercial questions be resolved. Neutral Sentiment: Ocular released topline SOL‑1 results and management commentary; while topline reads positive, investors are awaiting full data (subgroup analyses, comparator details, safety, and durability) before repricing longer‑term expectations. Ophthalmology Times

Ocular released topline SOL‑1 results and management commentary; while topline reads positive, investors are awaiting full data (subgroup analyses, comparator details, safety, and durability) before repricing longer‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was sharply negative on release day: coverage highlighted the benefit as “modest” and noted that some comparisons used a lower‑dose/less‑favorable Eylea arm, creating doubts about clinical meaningfulness and commercial differentiation. That skepticism appears to have driven heavy selling. MSN article on market reaction

Market reaction was sharply negative on release day: coverage highlighted the benefit as “modest” and noted that some comparisons used a lower‑dose/less‑favorable Eylea arm, creating doubts about clinical meaningfulness and commercial differentiation. That skepticism appears to have driven heavy selling. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was disclosed (including large sales by Pravin Dugel and others, plus Nadia Waheed’s sale), which can amplify downward pressure and signal near‑term insider liquidity actions to the market. SEC filing for insider sales

Significant insider selling was disclosed (including large sales by Pravin Dugel and others, plus Nadia Waheed’s sale), which can amplify downward pressure and signal near‑term insider liquidity actions to the market. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel’s public investor outreach flags an investigation into possible securities claims against Ocular’s officers — news that can increase legal uncertainty and weigh on sentiment until resolved. GlobeNewswire: Johnson Fistel announcement

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

