104,416 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,853,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,986,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,818,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,969,000 after buying an additional 2,319,964 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $71,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925 over the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

