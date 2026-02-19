100,949 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Purchased by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Synergy Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 193,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 181,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.1114 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

