Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 419.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,557,000 after buying an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 103.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $414.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.80, a PEG ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: NordVPN partnership expands CrowdStrike’s reach into consumer security, bringing enterprise-grade threat intelligence to NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro product — this is a concrete revenue/awareness win and supports platform adoption. NordVPN Partners With CrowdStrike

NordVPN partnership expands CrowdStrike’s reach into consumer security, bringing enterprise-grade threat intelligence to NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro product — this is a concrete revenue/awareness win and supports platform adoption. Positive Sentiment: Broader sector tailwinds: multiple pieces note AI-driven demand is boosting cybersecurity budgets and pipeline growth, which supports CrowdStrike’s ARR expansion and multi-module adoption. This underpins longer-term revenue visibility. Cybersecurity stocks are pulling away from the software sell-off

Broader sector tailwinds: multiple pieces note AI-driven demand is boosting cybersecurity budgets and pipeline growth, which supports CrowdStrike’s ARR expansion and multi-module adoption. This underpins longer-term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous/zero values and NaN increases — current published short-interest figures appear unreliable, so short squeeze/cover dynamics don’t explain today’s move. (No authoritative change in borrow-demand is evident.)

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous/zero values and NaN increases — current published short-interest figures appear unreliable, so short squeeze/cover dynamics don’t explain today’s move. (No authoritative change in borrow-demand is evident.) Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: several brokers lowered price targets (Truist trimmed its PT to $550 while keeping a Buy; Mizuho cut to $490 and moved to Neutral) and at least two shops cut targets this morning — these downgrades and target trims hurt sentiment and triggered selling. Benzinga: CrowdStrike Stock Is Falling The Fly: Mizuho price target cut

Analyst pressure: several brokers lowered price targets (Truist trimmed its PT to $550 while keeping a Buy; Mizuho cut to $490 and moved to Neutral) and at least two shops cut targets this morning — these downgrades and target trims hurt sentiment and triggered selling. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technicals are weighing on the stock: MarketBeat and others highlight that CRWD’s premium valuation, a recent “death cross” (50-day below 200-day) and the need for a strong March earnings print make the shares vulnerable to short-term selling despite ARR growth. MarketBeat: CRWD valuation and earnings setup

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.09.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

