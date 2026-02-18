Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires 7,643 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2,582.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,799,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,087.50. This represents a 52.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,499.02. This trade represents a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,550 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,667. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

