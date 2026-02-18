Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,729 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $209,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,248.60. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $604,499.25.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,974. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 488.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $159,770,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 38,344.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,604,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,018,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 313,643 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 271.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 293,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.