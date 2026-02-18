Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 3,901 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $172,385.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,227.79. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,185. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

