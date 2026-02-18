Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.53 and last traded at GBX 3.67. Approximately 9,516,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,161,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.02.

Zephyr Energy Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.82.

Get Zephyr Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zephyr Energy

In related news, insider Tom Reynolds acquired 1,033,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £30,990. 6.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors’ capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works.

Zephyr’s flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“mmboe”), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe.

In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.