Zacks Research Upgrades BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) to “Strong-Buy”

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Gp Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,175,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,275,822.20. This represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALY was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.