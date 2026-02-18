Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for ARE Q1 Earnings

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The business had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $105.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.12%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 562,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

