Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the previous session’s volume of 2,567 shares.The stock last traded at $11.54 and had previously closed at $11.78.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

