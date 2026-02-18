Xperi (XPER) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $114.0270 million for the quarter.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Xperi has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 45.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Xperi by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation is a global technology company specializing in the development and licensing of semiconductor packaging, imaging and audio technologies, as well as advanced entertainment and automotive solutions. Through its IP Licensing segment, Xperi grants rights to its portfolio of more than 37,000 patents, covering innovations in wafer-level optics, memory packaging and interconnect that enable smaller, faster and more power-efficient devices. The company’s Product & Technology Solutions segment markets branded offerings such as DTS® audio, TiVo® entertainment platforms and Perceive™ imaging software for consumer electronics, mobile devices, set-top boxes and smart home products.

In the automotive arena, Xperi delivers in-vehicle audio enhancement, 360-degree camera and driver-assist imaging, high-definition radio solutions and connected car software designed to improve safety, comfort and entertainment.

