Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citizens Jmp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Workday in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $139.91 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,951,507.91. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

