Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citizens Jmp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Workday in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.81.
Workday Price Performance
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,951,507.91. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Workday News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt upgraded Workday from Neutral to Buy and set a $180 price target, signaling renewed analyst conviction that a leadership/AI pivot could improve growth prospects. Rosenblatt upgrades Workday (WDAY)
- Positive Sentiment: Management change — co‑founder Aneel Bhusri has returned as CEO — and management commentary on accelerating AI initiatives are being viewed as strategic positives that could help reaccelerate product differentiation and revenue growth over time. Workday CEO Return And AI Push Raise Questions On Undervalued Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Workday is scheduled to report quarterly earnings next Tuesday — this timing concentrates focus on guidance and subscription metrics, which are likely to drive short‑term price moves. Workday (WDAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday
- Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target from $285 to $204 (still an Outperform), lowering near‑term expectations and removing some valuation support. That downgrade of upside can weigh on sentiment. WDAY price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer also cut its target from $270 to $200 (maintaining Outperform), and Zacks warns Workday lacks the key ingredients to likely deliver an earnings beat in the next report — both items increase downside risk into the print. WDAY price target lowered by Oppenheimer Workday (WDAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
About Workday
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
