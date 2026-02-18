Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Stock Holdings Increased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $73.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Williams Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on WMB from $78 to $89 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying ~23.8% upside from the current price — a strong bullish signal that can attract buyers. Benzinga UBS Raise

Jefferies raised its price target from $78 to $81 and kept a Buy rating, implying ~12.7% upside — another analyst endorsement supporting further upside.

Jefferies raised its price target from $78 to $81 and kept a Buy rating, implying ~12.7% upside — another analyst endorsement supporting further upside. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded WMB (coverage note) — additional brokerage upgrades increase the probability of fresh buying interest. AmericanBankingNews Upgrade

Analyst/Investor Day: WMB is guiding to a 10%+ CAGR in adjusted EBITDA through 2030 driven by power and transmission projects, and announced another behind‑the‑meter power project — a strategic growth thrust that supports higher longer‑term earnings power.

Analyst/Investor Day: WMB is guiding to a 10%+ CAGR in adjusted EBITDA through 2030 driven by power and transmission projects, and announced another behind‑the‑meter power project — a strategic growth thrust that supports higher longer‑term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published the investor-day slideshow — useful for investors wanting detail, but informational rather than market-moving by itself. Seeking Alpha Slideshow

Media recap: InsiderMonkey noted WMB's recent 8% weekly surge (Feb 6–13), highlighting recent momentum — reinforces that some of today's move could be profit‑taking after that run.

Media recap: InsiderMonkey noted WMB’s recent 8% weekly surge (Feb 6–13), highlighting recent momentum — reinforces that some of today’s move could be profit‑taking after that run. Negative Sentiment: Intraday weakness and below-average volume: shares are retreating today after recent gains (volume ~6.8M vs. avg ~8.2M), suggesting short-term profit‑taking or absence of conviction despite the positive analyst headlines.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 293,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,452.55. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

