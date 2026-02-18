White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2,233.14 and last traded at $2,235.2220, with a volume of 9006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,188.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,074.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,933.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $379.45 by ($339.68). The business had revenue of $674.40 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip A. Gelston sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,048.51, for a total value of $338,004.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,063.68. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jain Global LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.