What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for FANG FY2025 Earnings?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $12.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.20. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $172.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 982,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,220,806.72. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock worth $225,026,921. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

