Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $19.30 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 198.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $128.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

