West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 226.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31,861.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after buying an additional 894,046 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 91.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,656,000 after acquiring an additional 799,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $56,870,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 407.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after acquiring an additional 728,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1,075.2% during the second quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 259,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of WFG opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.12.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.