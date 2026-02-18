Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.71. The stock had a trading volume of 763,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455,440. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $180.24 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: UBS channel checks show an uptick in adoption of Salesforce’s Agentforce product even as core growth is described as “muted” — a sign that AI-driven features could be gaining commercial traction and help offset weakness elsewhere. Article Title

UBS channel checks show an uptick in adoption of Salesforce’s Agentforce product even as core growth is described as “muted” — a sign that AI-driven features could be gaining commercial traction and help offset weakness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: New partner integrations highlight ecosystem momentum: AcuityMD launched an AcuityMD for Salesforce listing on the AppExchange, and Asymbl expanded collaboration with Salesforce on workforce orchestration — both help embed Salesforce into vertical workflows and expand routes to revenue. AcuityMD Announcement Asymbl Announcement

New partner integrations highlight ecosystem momentum: AcuityMD launched an AcuityMD for Salesforce listing on the AppExchange, and Asymbl expanded collaboration with Salesforce on workforce orchestration — both help embed Salesforce into vertical workflows and expand routes to revenue. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish commentaries argue the “SaaS scare” is overdone and highlight Salesforce’s valuation and AI positioning (Agentforce, Data Cloud) as a rebound catalyst — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment if execution continues. Forbes

Multiple bullish commentaries argue the “SaaS scare” is overdone and highlight Salesforce’s valuation and AI positioning (Agentforce, Data Cloud) as a rebound catalyst — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are a near-term catalyst; consensus commentary and preview pieces note the company is expected to report soon — guidance and Agentforce metrics will likely move the stock. Earnings Preview

Upcoming earnings are a near-term catalyst; consensus commentary and preview pieces note the company is expected to report soon — guidance and Agentforce metrics will likely move the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/AI takeaways from recent analyst pieces highlight that Salesforce’s AI partnerships broaden optionality — useful context but not an immediate price driver absent stronger topline signals. Valuation Assessment

Valuation/AI takeaways from recent analyst pieces highlight that Salesforce’s AI partnerships broaden optionality — useful context but not an immediate price driver absent stronger topline signals. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trims: BTIG cut its target from $335 to $260 (still a Buy) and Mizuho trimmed its target from $340 to $280 — these reductions narrow near-term upside expectations and add selling pressure. BTIG Mizuho

Analyst price-target trims: BTIG cut its target from $335 to $260 (still a Buy) and Mizuho trimmed its target from $340 to $280 — these reductions narrow near-term upside expectations and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Near-term market pressure and sector “SaaSpocalypse” headlines continue to weigh on the stock; recent notes flagged a pullback in CRM shares and general software sector selling that is depressing multiples. Zacks

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

