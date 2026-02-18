Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Solstice Advanced Mat (SOLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ: SOLS) recently:

2/13/2026 – Solstice Advanced Mat was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

2/12/2026 – Solstice Advanced Mat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Solstice Advanced Mat had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Solstice Advanced Mat was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/23/2026 – Solstice Advanced Mat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2026 – Solstice Advanced Mat was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/15/2026 – Solstice Advanced Mat is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Solstice Advanced Mat had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Solstice Advanced Mat was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2025 – Solstice Advanced Mat was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.