Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.86 and its 200 day moving average is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

