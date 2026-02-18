Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 8,077 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.56.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $232.69 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day moving average of $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $411.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

