Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,822,895 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 2,118,291 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $1,091,111.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,185.04. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $441,786.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,177,816.79. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,576 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $259.26. 1,071,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.26 and its 200-day moving average is $207.87. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.64%.

Wabtec declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

