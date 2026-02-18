VSE (VSEC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $289.5540 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

VSE Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $213.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.77. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.94. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $222.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on VSE from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on VSE from $208.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in VSE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 34.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 56.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

