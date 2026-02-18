VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0191. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.0222, with a volume of 28,081 shares changing hands.
VPR Brands Trading Down 9.9%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
VPR Brands Company Profile
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids. It also licenses its intellectual property; and develops private label manufacturing programs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VPR Brands
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.