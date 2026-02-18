Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.14 and last traded at GBX 114, with a volume of 412852594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 62 to GBX 71 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 355 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world’s largest IoT platforms, with 215 million IoT connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 92 million customers across seven African countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone’s purpose is to keep everyone connected.

