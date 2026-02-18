Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Vita Coco’s conference call:

Record 2025 performance with net sales up 18% to $610M , Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales up 26%, and international net sales up 37% (international contributed 29% of total company net sales growth).

Record 2025 performance with , Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales up 26%, and international net sales up 37% (international contributed 29% of total company net sales growth). Gross margins compressed ~200 basis points to 37% in 2025 due to higher product costs and tariffs (the company expensed $14M of $16M in tariffs, with $2M capitalized to inventory that will flow through in early 2026).

Gross margins compressed ~200 basis points to 37% in 2025 due to higher product costs and tariffs (the company expensed $14M of $16M in tariffs, with $2M capitalized to inventory that will flow through in early 2026). 2026 guidance targets $680M–$700M in net sales, ~38% gross margin and $122M–$128M Adjusted EBITDA, expecting benefits from tariff exemptions and lower ocean freight partially offset by inflation and promotional investments.

2026 guidance targets in net sales, ~38% gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA, expecting benefits from tariff exemptions and lower ocean freight partially offset by inflation and promotional investments. Private label is cyclical but poised to recover: Americas private label fell sharply in 2025 (≈‑30%), yet management expects U.S. private label net sales to grow 20%–25% in 2026 as regained regions and new wins ramp (phasing is lumpy, with improvement after Q1).

Private label is cyclical but poised to recover: Americas private label fell sharply in 2025 (≈‑30%), yet management expects U.S. private label net sales to grow in 2026 as regained regions and new wins ramp (phasing is lumpy, with improvement after Q1). Strong balance sheet and supply positioning with $197M cash, no revolver debt, a $27M inventory build to support service levels, and ~25% of 2026 ocean shipping needs already committed to reduce freight volatility.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. 181,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,255. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COCO. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vita Coco from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $210,288.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 608,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,797,702.72. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 572,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,600.35. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,043 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,959. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Vita Coco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 2,636.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

