Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,206,005 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,846,190 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 579,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.26. 789,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16. Visteon has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.
Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.
