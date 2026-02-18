Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded by Freedom Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.21.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $319.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.37. Visa has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $579.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Visa by 16.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

