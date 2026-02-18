Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 24.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $281,045,000 after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $319.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.60 and its 200 day moving average is $339.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

