Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,805 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 11,832 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Versus Systems stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Versus Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:VS Free Report ) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.64% of Versus Systems worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Versus Systems is a technology company that specializes in digital engagement and incentivization solutions for brands, publishers and game developers. Its core offering is the Versus platform, which allows companies to integrate branded challenges and rewards directly into digital experiences such as video games, streaming content and e-commerce sites. By embedding real-time incentives—ranging from digital collectibles and in-game items to discount codes and promotional offers—Versus aims to enhance user engagement and drive brand affinity through interactive, gamified mechanics.

The company’s technology leverages blockchain and web3 principles to deliver verifiable, traceable rewards while supporting traditional digital asset distribution.

