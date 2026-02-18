Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.450-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. The company had a trading volume of 475,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,540. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $164.60 and a one year high of $322.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.21.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Verisk reported $1.82 EPS (above consensus) and revenue of ~$779M, up ~5.8% year‑over‑year, driven by continued demand for analytics. This upside was the main catalyst for the stock rally. Verisk quarterly profit beats estimates

Q4 results beat expectations — Verisk reported $1.82 EPS (above consensus) and revenue of ~$779M, up ~5.8% year‑over‑year, driven by continued demand for analytics. This upside was the main catalyst for the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Beating analyst forecasts — Multiple outlets (Zacks/MarketBeat) noted the EPS beat versus estimates, supporting near‑term positive sentiment. VRSK Tops Q4 Estimates

Beating analyst forecasts — Multiple outlets (Zacks/MarketBeat) noted the EPS beat versus estimates, supporting near‑term positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership — Verisk announced a data‑sharing collaboration with S&P Global Energy to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate risk intelligence, expanding product reach into climate/finance use cases. This partnership can bolster long‑term revenue opportunities. Verisk and S&P Global Energy Collaborate

Strategic partnership — Verisk announced a data‑sharing collaboration with S&P Global Energy to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate risk intelligence, expanding product reach into climate/finance use cases. This partnership can bolster long‑term revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results mixed — Revenue grew ~5.9% (OCC +5.2%), but net income declined (affected by prior‑year gains), so profitability metrics are a mixed signal for investors. Verisk Reports Q4 and FY2025 Results

Q4 results mixed — Revenue grew ~5.9% (OCC +5.2%), but net income declined (affected by prior‑year gains), so profitability metrics are a mixed signal for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America starts coverage with a Neutral rating and $205 target — a signal that some analysts see upside but not a strong buy case today. BofA Starts Coverage

Bank of America starts coverage with a Neutral rating and $205 target — a signal that some analysts see upside but not a strong buy case today. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance slightly below Street — Management set EPS guidance of $7.45–$7.75 (vs. consensus ~7.71) and revenue guidance near $3.2B (below ~3.3B consensus). That conservative guide is the primary reason some gains may be capped despite the beat. Verisk Press Release / Guidance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

