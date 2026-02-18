Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,309,327 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 1,020,955 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Venu Price Performance

VENU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Venu has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Get Venu alerts:

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Venu had a negative net margin of 238.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venu

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venu

In other Venu news, Director Thomas M. Finke bought 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,015.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,961 shares in the company, valued at $233,695.80. This trade represents a 17.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jay W. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,335,524.20. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 10,246 shares of company stock worth $68,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venu during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Venu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Venu during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. North Capital Inc. increased its stake in Venu by 23.7% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Venu by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Venu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Venu

About Venu

(Get Free Report)

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.