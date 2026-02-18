Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,309,327 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 1,020,955 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Venu Price Performance
VENU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Venu has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $18.17.
Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Venu had a negative net margin of 238.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at Venu
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venu
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venu during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Venu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Venu during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. North Capital Inc. increased its stake in Venu by 23.7% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Venu by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Venu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
About Venu
Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
