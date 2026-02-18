Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX is Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 421,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 318,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1124 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

