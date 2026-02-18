Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Stock Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55,403.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,750,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,445,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,688.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 314.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $12,580,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $430.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $456.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

