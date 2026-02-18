Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Increased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $627.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $632.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.14. The company has a market capitalization of $840.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.