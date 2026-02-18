Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Holdings Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,913,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,058,000 after buying an additional 2,452,449 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,950,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,364 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 41,691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,453,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 1,449,600 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1,216.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,143,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

