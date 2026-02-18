Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Acquired by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 336,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,672,000 after buying an additional 167,722 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,694,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $273.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $298.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

