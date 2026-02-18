Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Position Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $301.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $305.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

