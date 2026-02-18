Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stake Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,578,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,620,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VO stock opened at $301.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $305.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

