Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 99,049 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,008,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $3,905,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 478,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 184.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 254,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of GEHC opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

