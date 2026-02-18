Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 305,741 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,854,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $4,916,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.49 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $27,546,362.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,986.97. This represents a 50.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 5,681 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $805,736.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,672. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,928 shares of company stock worth $47,393,256. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

