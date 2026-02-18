Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,347,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kenvue worth $3,787,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 1.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 3.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 13.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Kenvue by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.5%

KVUE opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

