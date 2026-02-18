Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,207,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $5,293,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $302.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.37.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,780. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total transaction of $2,146,279.35. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Vulcan Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vulcan Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management expects improving demand and set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $2.4B–$2.6B, signaling confidence in a recovery across public and private end markets. Article Title

Management expects improving demand and set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $2.4B–$2.6B, signaling confidence in a recovery across public and private end markets. Positive Sentiment: Full-year results showed operating cash flow up ~29% to $1.8B and management highlighted margin expansion and full‑year earnings growth, supporting longer‑term cash generation. Article Title

Full-year results showed operating cash flow up ~29% to $1.8B and management highlighted margin expansion and full‑year earnings growth, supporting longer‑term cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck for more detail on trends, pricing, and market dynamics discussed by management. Article Title

Investors can review the full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck for more detail on trends, pricing, and market dynamics discussed by management. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally constructive with a median price target above current levels (median ~$327.5), showing continued buy-side interest despite the near-term weakness. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains generally constructive with a median price target above current levels (median ~$327.5), showing continued buy-side interest despite the near-term weakness. Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.70 missed estimates (~$2.11) and revenue of $1.91B came in below consensus, with gross profit and EPS down year‑over‑year — the primary catalyst for the selloff. Article Title

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.70 missed estimates (~$2.11) and revenue of $1.91B came in below consensus, with gross profit and EPS down year‑over‑year — the primary catalyst for the selloff. Negative Sentiment: The 2026 EBITDA range was perceived as softer than some investors expected, and management flagged downstream portfolio actions (sale of California ready‑mix operations), adding near-term uncertainty. Article Title

The 2026 EBITDA range was perceived as softer than some investors expected, and management flagged downstream portfolio actions (sale of California ready‑mix operations), adding near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity and some large institutional re‑allocations were highlighted in coverage, which can amplify downside near term. Article Title

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.