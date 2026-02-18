Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,295,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Airbnb worth $4,649,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $261,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 price target on Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Airbnb in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,210.64. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,979.20. The trade was a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

